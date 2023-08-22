DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study found that Colorado is one of the top 10 states hit the hardest by scammers and identity thieves.

The study, done by investment and exchange service company IPX1031, analyzed data from the Federal Trade Commission to determine which states and cities were hit the hardest in 2022.

There were 1,113 reports of fraud and identity theft per every 100,000 Coloradans in 2022, ranking Colorado as the 10th-most impacted state, according to the study.

On that note, there were no specific Colorado cities mentioned in the top 10 list of cities in the U.S. with the most fraud and identity theft reports.

Crypto and tax scams lead the rankings

The Centennial State was still in the top 10 in other categories.

Colorado ranked No. 8 comparing the states with the most people affected by investment scams, with 229.9 reports per million, according to the study.

Upwards of $3.913 billion were lost in the U.S. to investment scams in 2022, with cryptocurrency as the most common payment method. The study reports that the top way scammers contacted consumers was through social media.

Colorado’s highest ranking in scams was for tax preparer scams at No. 6.

According to the study, there were 28.7 reports of tax scams per million in Colorado in 2022. These reports include cases of intentionally falsified information on tax returns, skimmed tax refunds, inflated fees and impersonated tax preparers.