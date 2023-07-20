DENVER (KDVR) — New research shows Colorado has had the second-largest increase in car insurance premium rates in the last 10 years.

The study by car subscription providers FINN analyzed car insurance premiums across the nation and revealed those with the biggest increases and decreases in yearly costs since 2013.

Colorado’s premiums jumped 53% during that time period with the average yearly premium currently at more than $1,900. Florida tops the list with an 88% increase and premiums hovering around $2,500

Carole Walker of the Rocky Mountain Insurance Association told FOX31 that rates are rising due to the cost of inflation.

“Even repairs are more expensive, there are labor shortages, you add to that the lingering effect of COVID,” Walker said.

Supply chain issues stemming from the pandemic have affected the availability of glass and other materials.

Accident claims are also on the rise.

“These marketplace conditions are putting pressure on what we’re all paying for in our pocketbook,” Walker said.

While many are looking for ways to pay less for their coverage, experts warn that cutting corners could leave drivers open to financial risk.

“I worry about people dropping uninsured motorist coverage with more uninsured because that coverage is going up with more uninsured motorist drivers out there, don’t play that game,” Walker said.

Customers looking to save money should ask their agent about a competitive rate and bundle home and auto coverage. Many companies offer better rates for good credit and discounts if you allow them to monitor driving habits.

“We call it telematics — you can have a device on your car where you get a discount for how you drive, how much you drive and when you drive,” Walker said.

One of the biggest ways to save is by buying a car that has a high safety rating and thoroughly researching available policies before you make your choice.