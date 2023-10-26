DENVER (KDVR) — A brand new study released earlier this week sheds light on the impact the Dobbs decision has had on states like Colorado.

Many states that still offer legal access to reproductive health care are feeling a surge.

The study done by the Society of Family Planning compared abortion volume data from April and May 2022 as the pre-Dobbs period, to data from the 12 months after — July 2022 through June 2023 – as the post-Dobbs period.

The number of states where abortion has been completely banned increased from nine to 14 states in that same time period.

The monthly average number of abortion procedures in Colorado was more than 1,600 pre-Dobbs and just over 2,100 post-Dobbs, according to the study.



FOX31 reached out to Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and they said they’ve seen triple the amount of out-of-state patients since the ruling.

“Never before have our providers needed to ask about a patient’s travel itinerary when discussing care options, but that is our current reality. Since Dobbs, the number of out-of-state patients we see in our health centers has tripled. In order to meet this demand, we’ve increased health center hours and clinical training, and expanded our patient navigation program to support traveling patients with airfare, lodging, childcare, gas, and more. This data just confirms what we already know to be true: banning abortion doesn’t diminish the need for abortion care, it only makes it harder to obtain. But patients are strong and resilient, and we are proud to be able to support them in accessing the health care they need, regardless of where they are coming from.” Fawn Bolak, a spokesperson with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains

States like Illinois, Florida, North Carolina, California and New Mexico are seeing larger increases than Colorado.