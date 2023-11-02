DENVER (KDVR) — Snow sports season is officially underway in Colorado.

Snowmakers have been making snow for weeks and Mother Nature brought several inches of snow to the mountains and along the front range, allowing many ski areas and resorts to open for the season.

With the heightened interest in snow sports, Snow Season Central, an online resource for those interested in the ski industry, looked at what people are searching for related to snow.

The study analyzed Google search data for 6,000 ski-related terms to find out which U.S. states were most obsessed with snow sports.

Vermont had the most snowsport-related searches per capita, making it the most snow-sport-obsessed state in the country.

Colorado was the second most snow-sport-obsessed state, with 194,885 searches per 100,000 people. New Hampshire and Utah followed closely behind.

Of those interested in snow sports in Colorado, most were interested in snowboarding over skiing, according to the study.

Nationally, 61% of search interest was toward snowboarding, compared to 39% for skiing. Colorado was a bit higher than the national average, with 63% of search interest toward snowboarding and 37% for skiing.

The only state where people searched for ski-related terms more than snowboarding-related terms was Vermont, with 52% of searches toward skiing and 48% for snowboarding.