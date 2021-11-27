Students will have closed campus during lunch at Aurora Public Schools

Parents wait for students outside Hinkley High School after a shooting in the parking lot on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Students in Aurora will not be allowed to leave campus during lunch starting on Monday, Aurora Public Schools (APS) Superintendent Rico Munn said Saturday.

The new closed-campus policy is in response to two recent shootings involving students during lunchtime. It will be in effect until Christmas break.

The announcement came during a public prayer vigil hosted by APS at Nome Park, the same place where six Aurora Central High School students were injured in a drive-by shooting on Nov. 15.

Four days later, on Nov. 19, three students were shot in the parking lot at Hinkley High School, about 10 minutes away from Nome Park.

Two teenagers, both 15 years old, have been arrested in connection with the Nome Park drive-by shooting.

Three teens, all 16 years old, are facing attempted murder charges in connection with the Hinkley High School shooting.

After high-schoolers were involved in two shootings within a school week, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson pleaded for parents to keep a more watchful eye on their children.

“These are our kids that are shooting one another,” Wilson said at a Nov. 19 press conference. “We have disrespect and no concern for life whatsoever. I need the parents to get involved. I need you checking phones, I need you checking rooms, I need you checking cars, and make sure that they’re taking these guns away from these kids.”