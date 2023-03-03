DENVER (KDVR) — Students at Denver’s East High School walked out of the classroom on Friday morning and headed downtown.

They walked to the state Capitol and demanded action to prevent the growing volume of youth gun violence. The walkout started at 8 a.m. Friday.

The students were joined by a group called Moms Demand Action, which will also lobby state lawmakers at the Capitol.

Students at the Denver Center for International Studies joined East High in their walkout. The school said it was vital to show support and solidarity for the gun-related tragedy that occurred at East High.

The student’s action comes in the wake of the death of Luis Garcia. The 16-year-old East High student was shot in front of the school on Feb. 13. He died on Wednesday.

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting.

On Thursday, students placed hundreds of candles and flowers in front of the school to honor Garcia.

Garcia’s friends and classmates will be making and selling bracelets to raise money for his funeral and medical bills. His family has also set up a GoFundMe account.

The students said it is their right to feel safe while at school.