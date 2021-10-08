Students now have 3 free days for Colorado college applications

DENVER (KDVR) — Thinking about applying to a college and university in Colorado? During Colorado Free Application Days, students can apply for free to Colorado’s 32 public colleges and universities, as well as some private institutions.

Begin working on your submission now, save your work online and submit the application for free from Oct. 19 through Oct. 21. Colorado Applies Month provides resources to get ready for Colorado Free Application Days.

“Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best opportunity to thrive in the profession of their choice,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado is building back stronger and by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue those dreams. We need homegrown Colorado talent and bold ideas to make Colorado better than ever.”

During last year’s campaign, students turned in nearly 57,000 applications, nearly half of which came from students of color and a third of which came from first-generation students. Statewide, 2020 application submissions were up 23% compared to 2019, according to a release from Governor Polis’ office.

Admissions application and fee waiver information in English and Spanish for each participating college and university is available from the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

“By extending Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Application Days, we’re giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director of CDHE. “With so many options available, whether you go to college, technical school, attend a university, become an apprentice, or join the military, there’s a program in Colorado that will unlock your potential.”