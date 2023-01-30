Students at Saint Thomas More Catholic School spent their Monday morning making blankets for the homeless.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The timing on Monday could not have been better because of the bitter cold temperatures as students from Saint Thomas More Catholic School spent the morning making warm blankets for the homeless.

Over 150 kids from Saint Thomas More Catholic School in Centennial were busy Monday making warm and comfy blankets. With scissors in hand and teachers supervising the production, the busy little blanket beavers got to work.

Classrooms, hallways, and even the gymnasium were turned into a bedlam of blanket-making to reach their goal, which is to make as many blankets as possible. That would be somewhere north of 200 blankets.

“We are making blankets for a couple of different charities, Saint Clair and Giving Heart,” said Erika Shumsky, Saint Thomas More Catholic School teacher.

The eight-year tradition is part of National Catholic Schools Week.

“Our long history of not only celebrating students and teachers but also parents’ dedication to Catholic schools,” said Brooke Wolf, Saint Thomas More Catholic School teacher.

The making of the blankets is simple but ingenious. They are basically two fleece blankets cut and then tied together around the edges.

It may not be the Bells of St. Mary’s but Father O’Malley would be proud.