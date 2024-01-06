DENVER (KDVR) — Lots of kids say they want to be veterinarians when they grow up, but it’s hard to know what animal doctors do day-to-day unless you’re around it.

VET10, a National Western Stock Show educational program, is giving students that chance.

Your next veterinarian might be in Denver this week at the Stockyards Event Center.

“I was kind of looking into veterinarian school because I really like animals,” said Sophia González.

González, is one of 40 students who got hands-on experience on what it’s like to be an animal doctor.

“I learned so much already. I really didn’t know how many fields there were in veterinarian school,” she said. “There’s like large animals, small animals and tech,” said González.

Students were placed in groups of ten and rotated through four different vet stations.

Those stations included small animals and feeding, large animals, equine and rodeo and embryology.

“They get to learn about the veterinary trail to become a veterinarian and then they also get to use their stethoscope and some of their gear in the swag bag to find their heart rate and listen to them,” said Jennifer Hartman, a volunteer vet. “These are high school students so they are starting to think about applications, scholarships, all of that. We want to give them that opportunity to come to events that are worth putting on an application and a resume.”

VET101 has helped González realize what she wants to do next after she graduates high school.

“I’m definitely more interested after learning more. Originally, I wanted to go into the human field, doctor, dermatologist, then I decided I wanted to work with animals,” said González.

The program, now in its 6th year, continues to grow.

Every fall, VET101 has open applications on its website for students to be selected to get that hands-on vet experience.