DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) —Tuesday, students and staff in the Douglas County School District headed back to class.

While students head back for the first day of school, Douglas County board members are preparing for a big meeting.

After the bell rings and students head home, Tuesday night the school board will consider a $66 million mill levy override or a $484 million bond to put on the November ballot. Money could also support school safety upgrades, school resource officers and construction to limit overcrowded classrooms.

Douglas County Schools is the third largest district in Colorado.

The district continues to grapple with the ongoing bus driver shortage. A rolling cancellation bus schedule is in place, which means a student’s bus route will be on for four weeks and then off for one week to accommodate the lack of drivers.