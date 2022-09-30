DENVER (KDVR) — Dozens of University of Denver students braved the elements for a chance at free hockey season tickets.

Rows and rows of tents were set up on the north lawn of the Ritchie Center on Friday afternoon. Some fans were struggling to finish the task: “We set it up, backward,” one student sighed.

Despite the heavy rain, students were determined to stick it out until Saturday at 8 a.m., when the freebies would be given out.

“Absolutely not crazy,” one student said. “It’s the right thing to do.”

The Pioneers are the defending NCAA Division 1 hockey champions. DU is scheduled to play the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Saturday night at home.