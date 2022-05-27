DENVER (KDVR) — After the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas and multiple scares at Colorado schools, students at a Denver school walked out Friday to voice their concerns.

Students at STRIVE Prep – RISE walked around the block chanting and carrying signs to protest violence in schools and their concern for safety in schools after 21 people were gunned down in Texas.

The school commented on the tragic events in Texas saying:

We learned of the unthinkable events that took place at an elementary school in Texas. We are outraged and saddened by these events and almost at a loss for what to say. It is devastating; yet another school shooting has harmed a community and taken the lives of innocent children. These incidents can bring forth emotions and questions about safety. They have had significant emotional impacts on students for some time. Please connect with your child and hold them close.

They also added that :

All exterior doors are locked at all times. Anyone entering the building after the morning bell must buzz in at the main entrance.

All visitors enter through the main doors and report to the office and get a visitor’s pass.

All volunteers check in at the office when they arrive and again upon departure.

All volunteers must pass the DPS Background Check.

The STRIVE Prep mental health team is available for students and parents who are seeking support at each campus.