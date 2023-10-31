DENVER (KDVR) — Late Tuesday morning, students from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College in Denver walked out of their classes, demanding the campus be made a safer place for them to learn.

The walkout comes after a letter was sent to parents, in which the principal said a student was assaulted last Wednesday by a group of four students, one of whom attends the school.

Students who participated in the walkout and march told FOX31 they’ve had enough.

“We feel like in our district they treat us like we are nothing. They brought all the kids that are dangerous and all that, and all we want is a normal school for us,” student Carlos Escalante said.

A number of students told FOX31 the attack was unprovoked and was carried out by a student wearing an ankle monitor.

The school’s principal told the parents the incident took place after school.

FOX31 was told the fight happened just outside the front entrance to the school underneath what appeared to be surveillance cameras.

Students say more security is a must for Denver Public Schools.

“We want more. We need more. I mean, how many DPS schools have been attacked by violence? A kid died in a DPS school and nothing is being done about it,” student Michelle Valenzuela said.

The district told FOX31 that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Early College has one school resource officer, but that person had gone home for the day since the school day had ended.

FOX31 was also told that Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero has been in contact with the principal regarding the attack.

“We can’t do anything about it because we are minors, and this school system should be in charge of fixing it,” student Victoria Rodriguez Cardenas said.

The principal told parents school leaders are working on the next steps for discipline. But some students fear there will be more violence.

The students called attention to violence at other schools carried out by students with a criminal history. But the district said this is something that needs to be done if those students live in the attendance area.

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 it is investigating the assault.