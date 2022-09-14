NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — A student at Vantage Point High School in Northglenn was physically assaulted by another student, according to Adams 12 Five Star Schools.

According to an email sent to parents and staff of Vantage Point, the assault happened on Aug. 25. Principal Alan Hollenbeck said the assault occurred at dismissal when one student physically assaulted another student outside of the school.

Hollenbeck said the campus security officer was nearby and quickly intervened and de-escalated the situation.

According to an affidavit from the Northglenn Police Department, an officer arrived shortly after and was told a female victim was inside Crossroads Middle School, which is in the same building as Vantage Point High.

According to Hollenbeck, while emergency responders addressed the situation, the school building was placed on secure status meaning no individuals were allowed to leave or enter the school at that time.

Once the officer entered the school, he found that the victim was bleeding from her left upper eyelid and had scratch marks on her chest, chin and neck. The officer also said she had a deep cut on her upper eyelid and a small cut on her chin.

According to the officer, the victim told him that she used to be friends with the suspect. The victim’s friends warned her that the suspect was coming after her, and that’s when the suspect started to hit her.

The suspect told officers that she admitted to fighting the victim because she had recently broken up with her boyfriend who then began talking with the victim. During the fight, the suspect said she was armed with a stake.

The security officer told Northglenn police that the suspect used a self-defense stick that was pointed at one end like a stake.

The student who committed the assault was taken into custody and is facing charges, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

“I want to reinforce that the safety of all of our students is our priority and this type of behavior will not be tolerated in our school,” Hollenbeck said in the email to parents.

The assault happened a week after students returned for the first day of school on Aug. 16.