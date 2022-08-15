GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A student was stabbed multiple times at a Greeley high school late Monday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.

According to school spokesperson Theresa Myers, a fight broke out around 11:40 a.m. at Jefferson High School between two students in a hallway as they were being released for lunch and one student was taken to the hospital after the incident. Myers said the student was “said to be stable” but their current condition is unknown.

Police said the student who was stabbed is expected to survive.

Greeley PD said a juvenile suspect was taken into custody and is being held at the Platte Valley Youth Services. That student has been charged with first-degree assault and interference with staff/faculty/students.

The school was placed on lockdown and evacuated but was later cleared by Greeley Police and classes have resumed.

Jefferson High is an alternative school with 307 students and classes started Aug. 11.

Anyone with information who has not been interviewed by officers, please contact

Detective Robert Cash at 970-350-9601.