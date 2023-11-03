DENVER (KDVR) — A student was injured Friday afternoon at George Washington High School, where police were investigating a stabbing.

The Denver Police Department posted at 3:39 p.m. that officers were investigating a stabbing in the 600 block of South Monaco Street Parkway. SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw officers responding to the school, with crime scene tape outside the school in the parking lot.

A Denver Public Schools spokesperson said a student was hurt and transported to a hospital.

Police said the stabbing victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the left arm and hand. A suspect was taken into custody.

