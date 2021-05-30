Student political organization calls for Tay Anderson’s resignation

DENVER (KDVR) — A student political organization that once had Tay Anderson at its helm has called for the Denver school board member to resign after new claims of sexual assault emerged this week.

The Colorado High School Democrats of America, which said Anderson once served as its chair, called the allegations against him “disturbing” and called for him to resign “immediately.”

“Director Anderson has lost the confidence of the students and families of his school district. Students, including our many members in DPS, should not have to be afraid of one of their school board members,” COHSD Chairman Spencer Wilcox said in a statement. “He must resign.”

The call comes amid two separate sex-assault claims against Anderson — that he sexually assaulted at least one woman and, now, that he’s sexually assaulted more than 60 students — both of which his attorney has wholly denied on his behalf.

Anderson’s attorney, Chris Decker, who’s also a legal analyst for FOX31, said Anderson has been “falsely accused.” He said no person has come forward with any more details about the allegations and that police had not contacted Anderson in the investigation.

Denver Public Schools said it’s investigating the claims. Denver Police said that as of Saturday, they had not heard from any potential victims.

FOX31 has reached out to Anderson for a response to the COHSD’s statement.