A student pilot safely landed a plane Saturday after the aircraft lost power shortly after he took off. (Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

DENVER (KDVR) — A student pilot safely landed a plane Saturday after the aircraft lost power shortly after he took off.

The student pilot took off to the south from the Front Range Airport at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The airport is just east of the Denver International Airport in Watkins.

He had only reached 100 feet of altitude when the plane suddenly lost power, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Keeping his cool, ACSO said the student was able to safely land the plane in a field near Peterson Road, only striking a few powerlines.

After the land, police escorted the plane as it was towed back to the airport using a Ram 1500 truck.

Highway 36 was closed between Peterson Road and Harback Road while crews worked to repair the downed powerlines.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured.