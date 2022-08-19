DENVER (KDVR) — As students head back to school, education advocates are expressing concern about the mental health impact on kids in wake of the pandemic.

According to the 2022 Kids Count in Colorado Report! by advocacy group Colorado Kids, thousands of students across the state have lost a parent or caregiver due to COVID-19 since 2020

More families are having trouble accessing health care and stable housing, with the number of families living in homeless shelters increasing by 16% from 2020-2021

Click here to access the full report.