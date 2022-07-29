BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lafayette Police responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 287 and Dillon Road on Thursday night.

According to Lafayette Police, northbound U.S. 287 and eastbound Dillon Road were closed because of a traffic accident. Police responded to the scene at 7:13 p.m. on Thursday when a car collided with a semitruck trailer.

Police said five juvenile males were traveling southbound on U.S. 287 approaching Dillon Road when the car hit a semitruck trailer that was traveling eastbound on Dillon Road.

All five were transported to the hospital. The Lafayette police sergeant confirmed one of them died from his injuries.

Ginger Ramsey, the principal at Broomfield High School, confirmed that all five were students at the high school and two of them are in critical condition.

Dear Broomfield High School Families and Staff, It is with heartfelt sadness that I share news of a tragic car crash that happened last night involving five Broomfield High School students. While we have few details at this time, we wanted to reach out to you today because we are hearing that one of the students has died and two others are in critical condition. All of our thoughts are with the students involved and their families. An incident like this may have very different impacts on different people in our school community, depending in part on the relationship that they had with the students, as well as their age, and their prior experience with death. BVSD’s Grief and Loss website is a good starting point if you or someone you know needs additional support during this difficult time. Please let us know if you or someone you know needs additional support. BVSD’s Trauma Team has been activated and counseling will be available this afternoon (Friday, [July] 29) until 3 p.m. and on Monday, August 1, from Noon to 2 p.m. Finally, the following resource may provide help during this difficult time:

Addressing Grief: Brief Facts and Tips Please take care of yourself and one another. Let us know if you or someone you know needs additional support. Ginger Ramsey, principal at Broomfield High School

Police said investigators are looking into whether alcohol and distracted driving were involved. FOX31 will update this story as we learn more information on the conditions of the students.