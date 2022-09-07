DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Public Schools student suffered injuries after falling from a second-story window at school.

According to Scott Pribble, director of external communications for Denver Public Schools, the incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 29.

Pribble said a student in the special needs program at John F. Kennedy High School fell from a second-story window and suffered injuries to his lower extremities.

The student’s age, name or grade was not released at this time.

