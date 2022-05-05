DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County School District is warning parents after being informed that an education company that provides applications and technology support was impacted by a data security incident.

In a letter to parents, DCSD said Illuminate Education informed the district that an unauthorized third party gained access to a dataset containing student information.

“As a result, you will soon receive a letter in the mail with additional information about the incident as well as Illuminate Education’s ongoing response. Illuminate Education has advised that they are not aware of any actual or attempted misuse of your child’s information. However, we take the privacy of student data very seriously and want you to be able to immediately take additional steps to protect your child’s data should you wish to do so,” DCSD said in the letter.

DCSD said Illuminate Education will provide information in a mailed letter on how to enroll in complimentary access to 12 months of identity monitoring service.

The district said they are unaware of what information was exposed since it involved Illuminate Education’s network.

If you have any questions, Illuminate Education has set up a dedicated assistance line at 833-749-1673 which is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.