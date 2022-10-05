FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.

The student was identified as 18-year-old Sydney Meegan of Littleton, the Larimer County Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday.

“There is no threat to the public and this is believed to have been an isolated incident,” the coroner’s office said.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation, the coroner’s office said. A forensic pathologist performed a forensic autopsy on Monday.

According to the university, a student was having a medical issue at Durward Hall when police and paramedics responded early Sunday morning. First responders unsuccessfully performed life-saving measures to try to save the student, who died on the scene.

CSU Police are assisting with the investigation.