DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on a student at George Washington High School on Wednesday.

A law enforcement source told FOX31 that two students were in a fight in a bathroom when one student began digging through their backpack.

The other student reported that he heard what sounded like the slide of a gun, which is used to check if a round is in the chamber, and left immediately.

The source told FOX31 that police found a gun inside the first student’s backpack.

Denver Police confirmed to FOX31 that a student was arrested for investigation of a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

FOX31 is working to learn more, including what caused the fight and if the student who was arrested has any other criminal incidents in their past. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.