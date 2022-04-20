ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — High school students from around the metro area just finished a project they will not soon forget.

They built an airplane and showed it to FOX31’s Dan Daru at Centennial Airport.

The 18 students involved in the project range in age from 15 to 19 years old. They spent four years constructing the Vans RV 12is single-engine aircraft.

This two-seat silver bullet was inspected by the Federal Aviation Administration before it was given the OK to fly away.

“You know, I flew fighters in the Air Force, F-4A and F-16s, it’s very responsive, it’s got a stick, it does not have a yolk, and it’s light which means it’s susceptible to turbulence,” said Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum CEO John Barry.

“When eighty percent, we have it logged, of that airplane is built by students, now that is amazing to me,” Barry said.

The plane cost around $75,000 to complete, it will be sold at an auction. After that, they plan to do it again.