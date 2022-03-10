DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Rock Canyon High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning after a student brought a toy pellet-type gun to school.

The incident started around 9:22 a.m. when dispatch received a call stating that a man was in the parking lot of the school, possibly armed with what appeared to be a rifle.

The caller also told dispatch that they believed they heard 3-4 popping sounds.

At this time, the school was placed on lockdown status during and around 25 law enforcement personnel responded to the school.

The sheriff’s office said deputies located a 17-year-old student at the school, outside of the school, with what they called a toy pellet-type gun that utilizes water-type pellets.

The student’s parents were notified, and the sheriff’s office said they are cooperating with the investigation.

The lockdown was lifted shortly before 10:30 a.m.