DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Rock Canyon High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning after a student brought a toy pellet-type gun to school.
The incident started around 9:22 a.m. when dispatch received a call stating that a man was in the parking lot of the school, possibly armed with what appeared to be a rifle.
The caller also told dispatch that they believed they heard 3-4 popping sounds.
At this time, the school was placed on lockdown status during and around 25 law enforcement personnel responded to the school.
The sheriff’s office said deputies located a 17-year-old student at the school, outside of the school, with what they called a toy pellet-type gun that utilizes water-type pellets.
The student’s parents were notified, and the sheriff’s office said they are cooperating with the investigation.
The lockdown was lifted shortly before 10:30 a.m.