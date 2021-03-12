Stuck at home during the snowstorm? Here’s what you can watch

DENVER (KDVR) — Stuck in the house due to the massive snowstorm? Maybe it’s time to find something to binge-watch.
It might be time to consider charging up your phone, computer, and iPad. And while you’re doing that, be sure to download some shows and movies to watch on your devices in case the power goes out.
We came up with a list of shows and movies you can watch on several different streaming devices this weekend.
Netflix
- Ginny & Georgia
- Last Chance U– Basketball
- iCarly
- Cocomelon
- Parker
- Marriage or Mortgage
- Behind Her Eyes
- Good Girls
- Murder Among Mormons
- Firefly Lane
- The Crew
- Blacklist
- Cobra Kai
- The Crown
- Bridgerton
- I Care A Lot
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel
- Into The Dark
- Designated Survivor
- Tribes of Europia
- All American
- Canine Intervention
Hulu
- Boss Level
- Kenan
- Debris
- Young Rock
- New Amsterdam
- Big Sky
- Station 19
- The Great
- Castle Rock
- Normal People
- A wilderness of error
- Atlanta
- Pen15
- Looking for Alaska
- Veronica Mars
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Snowfall
- Animaniacs
- Little Fires Everywhere
Disney+
- Wanda Vision
- Soul
- Togo
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Raya and the last dragon
- Newsies
- Guardians of the Galaxy
- Mary Poppins Returns
- On Pointe
- Legends
- Disney Parks Sunrise Series
- Port Protection Alaska
Amazon Prime Video
- Coming 2 America
- Star Trek Beyond
- Eagle Eye
- Why They Kill
- Missing 411 The Hunted
- Vikings
- Yellowstone
- Upload
- Hanna
- Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer
- Truth Seekers
- Good Girls Revolt
- The ABC Murders
- Blade Runner 2049
- 1917
- Parasite
- Brittany Runs a Marathon
- Troop Zero
- The Aeronauts
- Knives Out
CSU Men’s Basketball plays against Utah State on Friday night at 10 p.m. You can listen here.
CU Men’s Basketball plays USC at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.
