Stuck at home during the snowstorm? Here’s what you can watch

DENVER (KDVR) — Stuck in the house due to the massive snowstorm? Maybe it’s time to find something to binge-watch.

It might be time to consider charging up your phone, computer, and iPad. And while you’re doing that, be sure to download some shows and movies to watch on your devices in case the power goes out.

We came up with a list of shows and movies you can watch on several different streaming devices this weekend.

Netflix

Ginny & Georgia

Last Chance U– Basketball

iCarly

Cocomelon

Parker

Marriage or Mortgage

Behind Her Eyes

Good Girls

Murder Among Mormons

Firefly Lane

The Crew

Blacklist

Cobra Kai

The Crown

Bridgerton

I Care A Lot

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at Cecil Hotel

Into The Dark

Designated Survivor

Tribes of Europia

All American

Canine Intervention

Hulu

Boss Level

Kenan

Debris

Young Rock

New Amsterdam

Big Sky

Station 19

The Great

Castle Rock

Normal People

A wilderness of error

Atlanta

Pen15

Looking for Alaska

Veronica Mars

The Handmaid’s Tale

Snowfall

Animaniacs

Little Fires Everywhere

Disney+

Wanda Vision

Soul

Togo

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Raya and the last dragon

Newsies

Guardians of the Galaxy

Mary Poppins Returns

On Pointe

Legends

Disney Parks Sunrise Series

Port Protection Alaska



Amazon Prime Video

Coming 2 America

Star Trek Beyond

Eagle Eye

Why They Kill

Missing 411 The Hunted

Vikings

Yellowstone

Upload

Hanna

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer

Truth Seekers

Good Girls Revolt

The ABC Murders

Blade Runner 2049

1917

Parasite

Brittany Runs a Marathon

Troop Zero

The Aeronauts

Knives Out

CSU Men’s Basketball plays against Utah State on Friday night at 10 p.m. You can listen here.

CU Men’s Basketball plays USC at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Be sure to download the free FOX31 News App to keep up-to-date with all of our livestreams during the winter storm.