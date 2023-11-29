Denver (KDVR) — The holidays can be the most difficult time of the year for some people.

A 2021 survey by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) showed that 3 in 5 Americans feel their mental health is negatively impacted by the holidays.

Mandy Doria, an assistant professor of Psychiatry at the Anschutz Medical Campus, says there are many possible stressors.

“There might be an expectation to feel a certain way, and when those expectations aren’t met, it can lead to more stress and disappointment,” Doria said.

People could feel overwhelmed by grief. Some are lonely, some are stressed about paying for gifts, and some are anxious about relationships at family gatherings, she said.

“We definitely see people who have struggled with depression, have an acute depressive episode triggered around this time of year because of isolation or increased stress or changes in routines,” Doria added.

She and other advocates want people to know that help is available, and a call or text to the 988 helpline is an easy option.

The 988 number is the mental health version of 911 and it was launched nationwide in the summer of 2022.

“You do not have to be suicidal to call the crisis hotline,” Doria said.

Marc Condojani with the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration agrees.

“It’s definitely broader. It really is for any self-defined behavioral health crisis someone might be going through,” he said.

Condojani said 988 is a free, confidential service available 24/7 for anyone experiencing a mental health, substance use or emotional crisis.

“They are going to get connected to a care specialist or a peer specialist who can be there to simply listen to them, and they are able to offer not just immediate support, but they can offer recommendations and connect you to further resources if needed,” he said.

It’s important, he said, to take care of yourself this time of year, check in on loved ones and know that help is available.