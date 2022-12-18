BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – A home has been deemed a “total loss” by officials after a fire sparked up just before noon on Sunday.

According to the Boulder Police Department, a call came in around 11:45 a.m. on Sunday regarding a structure fire at a residence on the 4500 block of 19th Street in Boulder.

You can see the blaze in the video captured by FOX31’s Jim Hooley in the player above.

When Boulder Fire arrived, they were able to verify that all occupants were out of the residence and that no one had sustained injuries.

The public is asked to avoid the area as officials complete their investigation into the cause of this fire.

FOX31 will provide updates on this story as they are released by Boulder officials.