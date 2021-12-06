Strong wind topples tents, forces holiday market closed

DENVER (KDVR) — The metro’s recent weather whiplash had an unexpected impact on local businesses Sunday. Strong wind toppled tents at a popular holiday market, forcing the Denver BAZAAR at Belleview Station to close.

Brad Lewis, co-owner of Denver BAZAAR, was getting ready for day two of festivities at Belleview Station. As preparation work was underway, damaging wind ripped through the venue location around 8:20 a.m. Sunday.

“More gusts came through,” Lewis said. “Couple tents flipped over. Those 10-by-10 tents when the wind comes through can just fly.”

Some product was destroyed.

Adam Saplin sells shock-absorbing cup holders for bikes. It’s called HandleStash. His product wasn’t lost, but his $1,500 tent was destroyed by the wind.

“Our tent was severely mangled,” Saplin said. “A lot of the poles were broken.”

Saplin is in his second year working pop-up events.

“Most markets were canceled last year, so this is our first real big holiday season,” Saplin said.

The wind was gusting between 23 mph to 44 mph at nearby Centennial Airport. Brad and his team were forced to close, eliminating one of six days vendors can sell their goods for this particular event.

“It is a big impact on everybody,” Lewis said.

The tents that were knocked down are no longer on site. Denver BAZAAR said it will make room for all of its vendors moving forward. There are still two more weekends left for the holiday market.

“They’re all small businesses — local people,” Lewis said.

Twice as many vendors are expected to be at the Belleview Station location, near Interstate 25 and Belleview, next weekend. “80 to 100 craft vendors, food trucks, fashion trucks,” Lewis said.

Belleview Station is not the only holiday market location. Denver BAZAAR is also hosting a market at Belmar in Lakewood where Saplin will be selling his cup holders over the next two weekends.