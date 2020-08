DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Fire Department is in University Hills where several trees and power lines were knocked down by strong winds.

The damage was reported around 12:15 p.m. when, according to the National Weather Service, a 51 mph wind gust was recorded in the area.

KDVR has a crew heading to the area. This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

#DenverFireDepartment is on scene in the University Hills neighborhood after severe wind gusts blew materials and outdoor furniture around, severed power lines, & toppled trees. If you have any safety concerns or injuries call 9-1-1 #BeSmart #BeSafe @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/L1f0TboSCl — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) August 11, 2020