Strong wind and snow catch some drivers off guard in the high country

KEYSTONE, Colo. (KDVR) — The storm that moved through Colorado Wednesday produced some ferocious gusts in the high country.

High winds and what felt like blizzard conditions came in waves. Plows stayed on Interstate 70 making sure the snow was cleared off.

While FOX31 traveled between Denver and Silverthorne, the weather was mixed. We saw tractor-trailers pulled off to the side of the interstate. Some drivers were installing chains on their trailers. We also saw quite a few people stranded. Some cars pulled off on the side of the road.

John and Austin got a dreaded flat with temps in the teens. They told our crews the wind was just blowing and blowing while they were stuck.

“It was pretty nice and then it basically darkened. It was pretty wild, man,” said John who did not give us his last name.

The wind and snow in the mountains were blowing strong, in some cases leaving people stranded.

The storm that moved through this morning caught a lot of people off guard.

John Odevalis’ two-wheel-drive car got stuck on a side road just outside Loveland. The driver had been calling friends for help, but luckily a tow truck came by and saved the day. Ordevalis said he wasn’t sure how he was going to get out of this mess.

“We’re stuck here. We’re not moving. I tried to go to both sides where the pavement was at for better traction but I decided to park it and wait for my friends to come get me or something like that,” said Odevalis.

Odevalis is from Baton Rouge and had no idea so many warnings were in place.

For skiers at the Loveland ski area, the weather brought some much-needed snow.

Weston Purlee of Salem, Indiana was loving the wind and snow.

“This is our first run. The snow is great, really snowing. I hope they don’t shut it down because of the wind. Great snow great conditions. It’s whipping pretty good but it’s not bad,” said Purlee.

At times, I-70 had to be shut down because of the wind, snow and crashes. Plows have been doing their best to keep the roads open.