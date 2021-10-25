Bomb cyclone bringing flooding, mudslides to California to impact Colorado Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — A strong, record-breaking storm system has impacted most of the western U.S. over the past 48 hours. This same storm system will move into Colorado on Tuesday bringing mountain snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

As of Monday evening, 412 storm reports were issued as a result of this low-pressure system. Most of those reports were for high winds, flooding and heavy rain.

The rainfall totals from this storm have been impressive, especially in Northern California, where several areas picked up more than half a foot of rainfall.

Not only did the rainfall bring flooding concerns to California, but it brought heavy rain on wildfire burn scars that led to mudslides and debris flow.

Below is a look at some of the Sunday and Monday rainfall totals from the Bay Area. Places like Napa and Oakland saw over 4 inches of rainfall. Luckily, rainfall is pushing east of California Monday night.

As the system moves east, it will reach Colorado on Tuesday. The mountains are expected to pick up 2 to 10 inches of snowfall with wind gusts across the state up to 40mph.

Temperatures in Denver will drop to the low 50s behind the cold front on Wednesday.