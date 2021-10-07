‘Stripe-riding is a no-go’: Lane splitting is illegal in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol is reminding motorcycle riders in our state that lane splitting is illegal.

“Passing or overtaking a vehicle in the same lane is illegal in Colorado; no lane sharing or splitting with cars. However, motorcycles can share a lane or ‘co-ride’ with one other motorcycle,” shared CSP.

CSP said lane splitting, also known as “filtering,” “white lining,” or “stripe-riding,” is a traffic maneuver in which a motorcyclist drives between two rows of motor vehicles traveling in the same direction.

California is the only state where lane splitting is legal, according to CSP.

Consumer Reports research found that about half of the California motorcyclists it studied said they nearly hit a vehicle while lane splitting.

“When accidents occur from lane splitting, the motorcyclist will be on the losing side,” stated Sergeant Troy Kessler, Colorado State Patrol. “Whether a rider strikes a car side mirror, runs into a car, or travels too fast when a motorist attempts to change a lane, riding predictably helps everyone’s safety on the road.”

If you are caught lane splitting in Colorado, you will face a fine and points can be added to your driving record.