‘Stretched to the breaking point’: Staffing shortages force Boulder Valley School District to cancel school

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder Valley School District announced that due to critical staffing shortages, school will be canceled for Friday, Nov. 12.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel classes on Friday, November 12. It will be used as a much-needed workday for BVSD staff, who, again, have been stretched to the breaking point this semester,” the district shared in an announcement. “While we do have a robust review and input process to develop our school calendars, we did not realize at the time of approving this calendar the staffing shortages we would be facing this year.”

The district said it will not have enough substitutes and central office staff to cover the number of absences expected on Friday.

There is also no school on Thursday for Veterans Day, which is a planned day off for the district.

The district said it is working with its child care team to provide free bell-to-bell child care at 13 regional sites in hopes of meeting the needs of our working families.