Stretch of I-70 to close this weekend, part of Central 70 Project

DENVER (KDVR) — A stretch of Interstate 70 near Vasquez Boulevard will close for the weekend as part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 project.

CDOT says part of the agency’s biggest construction project will include demolishing the Old Colorado Boulevard Bridge.

Drivers can expect:

I-70 weekend closure in both directions from Steele St. /Vasquez Blvd. to I-270: 10 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday

Permanent closure of westbound off-ramp to Steele/Vasquez

The ongoing Central 70 project is reconstructing a 10 mile stretch of the highway, adding an express lane in each direction, among other major changes like lowering part of the interstate.

CDOT says when work is completed, traffic will ease in the area and it will help make the highway safer.