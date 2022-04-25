AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is investigating a crash that damaged a pedestrian bridge on Colfax Avenue.

The incident happened before 9:50 a.m. on Monday morning near Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

APD said a large truck crashed into the overhead pedestrian bridge on Colfax Avenue. All lanes of Colfax Avenue are closed between Victor Street and Ursula Street. A city engineer is on the scene to assess the damage.

The driver involved in the crash received minor injuries.

The closure is expected to last for hours according to APD.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.