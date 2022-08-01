DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is seeing 90-degree heat and a storm chance each afternoon this week. Monday will be mostly dry with only a 10% chance of rain and a high temperature of 96 degrees in Denver.

For the western half of the state, there’s a 50% chance of scattered storms through the evening.

An air quality alert is also in place for the Front Range until 4 p.m. on Monday, meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Temperatures will stay hot on Tuesday with storm chances going up to 30%.

Scattered afternoon storms stick around through the weekend with temperatures dropping off into the 80s.