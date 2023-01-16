DENVER (KDVR) — The 38th annual Marade will take place in Denver on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Marade is a combination of march and parade. The theme of this year’s Marade is “Strength through Justice.”

The event is expected to attract more than 60,000 marchers, making it one of the largest celebrations honoring Dr. King in the country.

Marchers will assemble at King Memorial at City Park at 9:30 a.m. The Marade kicks off from there at 10:45 a.m.

After that, the marchers will proceed from East Colfax to Civic Center Park.

East Colfax will be shut down from near East High School to Civic Center Park.

Events at the park begin at 12 p.m. and will include speeches by former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb, Gov. Jared Polis and Sen. John Hickenlooper. The event is free.