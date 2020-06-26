Street vendor attacked, robbed in northeast Denver offered free legal help

DENVER (KDVR) — The street vendor who was beaten and robbed in northeast Denver earlier this month will now get free professional help from an attorney on his immigration case.

Antonio Ramirez Chavez was in the parking lot of a school at 21601 E. 51st Ave. on June 11 around 7:30 p.m. He was packing up after a day of selling ice cream out of his cart when he says was suddenly hit from behind. He blacked out and when he woke up, he was bleeding. He realized the three attackers took off with the $70 he had made that day.

But Chavez did not go straight to police. As an undocumented immigrant, he was worried about reporting the crime. But one day later, he went to the Denver Police Department where was reassured, they want to help him.

On Thursday, FOX31 and Channel 2’s news partners at Univision Colorado reported a local law firm will offer their services for free to Chavez. He has been living in the United States as an undocumented immigrant for 21 years.

“We have someone here who is dedicated, who is working here. Then, he is the victim of this unprovoked attack. It’s sad to hear and we want to be there to support members of the community,” said Shawn D. Meade, an immigration attorney at My Rights Immigration Law Firm.

Meade said he will help Chavez apply for U-Visa.

A GoFundMe page started by one of Chavez’s friends had raised more than $70,000.

Chavez says he never expected this level of support and help. He plans to use the money raised to buy a small mobile home and to save money for his daughter’s college education.

“For every person who has helped me, for every person who has worried about me, I’m very grateful to them. I’m always going to have them in my memories and in my heart,” said Chavez.

Last week, the Denver Police Department encouraged anyone with information about this robbery, or who lives in the area and may have video evidence that could help investigators, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.