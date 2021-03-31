Street sweeping begins April 1 in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is reminding residents that street sweeping begins tomorrow, April 1.

DOTI recommends Denver residents check the red and white signs on their block to make sure their car can stay parked on the street. Residents can also sign up for reminders to move their car on street sweeping days.

Parking restrictions that support the street sweeping program will be upheld, so residents are encouraged to pay attention to street sweeping schedules.

DOTI reminds Denver residents that street sweeping plays an important role in keeping the city clean, so it is imperative that no parked cars are in the way of the sweepers.