AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police say a Colorado father killed in front of his family while driving Father’s Day weekend is from Glen Haven.

John Jaros, 37, was a volunteer firefighter with the Glen Haven Area Volunteer Fire Department, according to a post from the department. The man was shot and killed in a suspected street racing incident on Interstate 70 Saturday night.

According to officer Elizabeth McGregor with the Aurora Police Department, a male driver, his wife and three children were traveling in a white 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck east along I-70 near East Colfax Avenue to a nearby campsite.

Several shots were fired at the Dodge truck, which is not believed to be involved in a possible street racing incident. The 37-year-old driver was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

A fund has set up to help Jaros’ family, according to the fire department.

Donations can be made by mail or in person to The Jaros Family Fund Donation Account by way of The Bank of Estes Park.

Reward offered in street-racing homicide

Police said people inside two vehicles — a black sedan and a white sedan — are suspected of playing a role in the shooting.

The 17th Judicial District Attorney has joined the investigation that is now considered a homicide. Investigators are working with businesses along I-70 to obtain any surveillance video of the shooting.

Anyone driving on I-70 at the time or with any information in relation to this shooting is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Aurora Reward Fund has offered up a $10,000 reward. Also, a $2,000 reward has been offered by the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for information that could lead to getting this case solved. Detective Eric White is the point of contact for this case.