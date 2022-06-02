AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department says street racing continues to be a metro-wide problem.

Throughout the month of May, officers said they spent time looking for street racers, responding to calls about racing, and taking action.

“We will continue to make our presence known as we remain committed to our enforcement operations. Street racing is not welcome in Aurora,” APD said.

During operations in May, APD said two arrests were made, 25 tickets were written, three vehicles were towed, and two abatement notices were issued.

One incident was caught on camera during a police surveillance operation. In the video, a truck and a car were spotted doing donuts simultaneously. Multiple people were in the bed of the while it was doing donuts.

The driver of that truck, a 17-year-old, was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless driving.

In 2020, APD issued eight citations for illegal street racing. Last year, the number dropped to three.

In July of last year, the city passed an ordinance that would allow it to seize cars belonging to street racers.