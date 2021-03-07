Street racers gridlock I-225, police say 600 vehicles blocked access

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora police said street racers blocked southbound Interstate 225 from Alameda Avenue to Colfax Avenue on Sunday night.

According to officials, about 600 to 800 vehicles were involved and intentionally blocked access on the shoulders of the highway.

Police said there were reports of fireworks, smoke and weapons being waved.

#TrafficAlert I-225 Southbound from Alameda to Colfax is gridlocked due to street racers blocking and interfering with traffic. APD is on scene working to address the traffic violations, please avoid area to avoid delays. pic.twitter.com/DsjVSP93PT — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) March 8, 2021

The area has been cleared but police say it’s possible the group will continue street racing in other areas tonight including around 33rd and Telluride.

Officers will continue to try and manage the situation, police said.