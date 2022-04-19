DENVER (KDVR) — If you are a cat and want to be famous, just make an appearance at a Colorado Rockies baseball game.

The first cat to unofficially make the Rockies roster is Socks. She has been on the team for several seasons. She even has a Twitter page.

In April 2021 at the Dodgers game at Coors Field, another stray cat made an appearance. He or she is still a free agent.

The third feline to complete the tabby trilogy is Junior, the son of Socks.

“We know that Socks was pregnant last March or April. She had the litter before we were able to get her spayed,” Jenni Leigh, a volunteer with Animal Rescue of the Rockies, said.

Leigh has been a volunteer for Animal Rescue of the Rockies for 10 years. She has been a furry foster mom for 500 cats. Junior makes 501.

“The ladies that feed him at the stadium, they trapped him,” Leigh said.

Junior being the son of Socks means he had a rough start in life and needs a special home.

“He is extremely sweet and affectionate once he gets to know you. But that takes a very long time because he was a feral cat for the first nine months of his life,” Leigh said.

Just like a feral cat, Animal Rescue of the Rockies has no brick and mortar home, just loving volunteers to find good homes for Denver metro area dogs and cats.

Even cats that live near baseball bats.