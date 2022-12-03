FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a “presumed” murder-suicide.

Police think the man who died is the person who called 911 and said he and the two children knew each other, Fort Collins Police Services said in a news release.

“This is a tragic incident that affects those involved as well as the larger community,” Deputy Police Chief Greg Yeager said in a video statement from the scene, a neighborhood marked with crime tape. He said police believe there is no further threat to the community.

The 911 call came at 10:25 a.m. Saturday from the 3500 block of Stratton Drive.

“Officers responded and did not receive a response from anyone inside the house, so they entered with the assistance of the SWAT team,” police said in a news release. “Once inside, they found two children and one man, all of whom were deceased.”

Police did not release information about the age of the children.

The Larimer County coroner will determine the cause and manner and death and identify the people involved.