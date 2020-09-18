Strasburg woman turns out to be perfect kidney match for husband

DENVER (KDVR) — When a young father from Strasburg learned he would need a new kidney to survive, the love of his life made a heartfelt decision to help out.

“We’ve been together almost 10 years,” said Lauren Hill.

Hill first met her future husband (Jordan) while attending school in Bennett nearly a decade ago.

” It’s been crazy. Obviously when we first started dating we were young kids,” she said.

Since then, their journey has provided the couple with kiddos of their own.

“We have two beautiful little boys. One is two years old and one is almost eight months old,” Hill explained.

Life has given them plenty of blessings, but also some curses.

“When [Jordan] was 18 he was diagnosed with a really rare disease,” Hill said.

The disease attacked different organ’s in Jordan’s body.

In 2015, it targeted his brain and lead to a stroke. He was in the ICU for almost three weeks.

“I never left once. I stayed there every single day and night,” Lauren Hill said.

When Jordan had his stroke, his kidneys were affected. Doctors ultimately told him he needed a donor.

” I decided that day I was going to at least sign up to be his living donor to see if – I couldn’t be his donor, maybe I could do the donor share program?” Hill said. “And it turned out that I was a match for him. So he actually got my kidney on Wednesday!”

As you can imagine, the couple was ecstatic.

“I just broke down into tears. I was so happy!” Hill said.

The surgery was a success and both husband and wife are currently recovering at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.