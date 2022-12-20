STRASBURG, Colo. (KDVR) — A 66-year-old high school teacher accused of sexually abusing a teenage exchange student was arrested Monday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clifford Smith was the host for a 15-year-old exchange student who was involved in the report received by the Sheriff’s Office from the Colorado Department of Human Services on Nov. 22.

The Strasburg High School teacher is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – pattern of abuse and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust filed by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Smith was arrested on the warrant issued after a full investigation of the incident.