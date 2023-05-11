STRASBURG, Colo. (KDVR) — On the Eastern Plains, in the town of Strasburg, it was the calm after the storm.

“It went from being kinda nice out to all of a sudden, in a snap of a finger, just massive hail,” said Irene Ringer, a Strasburg resident.

It was a quick-hitting hail storm that in most Strasburg neighborhoods didn’t miss much.

Ringer’s husband shot cell phone video just before 5 p.m. Wednesday of their swimming pool appearing to boil over with pinball-sized hail falling from the sky.

“It looked like fish were popping up out of the water into the gutter because the hail was so big as it was dropping down into the water,” said Ringer.

The Ringer’s SUV was also left blanketed in leaves.

“All four of our vehicles have cracked windshields,” said Ringer.

Some might say, it’s May, it’s the Eastern Plains, hail happens.

“The last time this happened was 2016, I wanna say, and this is much worse than that storm,” said Ringer.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.