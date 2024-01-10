STRASBURG, Colo. (KDVR) — A Strasburg family is facing unthinkable grief after a head-on collision Sunday.

“I don’t know why it was their time to go,” Lindsay DiOrio said.

DiOrio fights to utter the words when speaking about the loss of her 5-year-old niece, Bryley, and 32-year-old sister, Breanna Bott.

On Sunday, the Bott family of four went to a children’s birthday party. On the way home around 6 p.m., they ended up in a head-on collision at state Highway 79 and Weld County Road 6.

Breanna Bott and her 5-year-old daughter, Bryley, were killed in a head-on collision (Lindsay DiOrio)

“They were both going the speed limit, both vehicles, so it was a 130-mile-per-hour collision,” DiOrio said. “It killed Bre and Bryley instantly. Brandon is fighting for his life. And Bridget, Bridget survived. God, let us keep Bridgette.”

Bridgette, 14 months old, suffered skull and femur fractures and is the only family member at home. Her father, Brandon, is fighting for his life in the hospital as loved ones now face the unthinkable task of making funeral arrangements for a child and her young mother.

“It is just complete hell trying to lay to rest a 5-year-old,” DiOrio said. “We’re going to go to bury her in the chicken boots ,” she said, speaking of a pair of shoes, “because that’s what she loved the most, was being with her papa and being with the animals. But how do you bury a baby? How do you bury your sister, 32 years old?”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the burials of Breanna and Bryley.